Geno Smith Breaks Two Records & Delivers Game-Winning Drive Against Rams

What a night by former WVU QB Geno Smith.

Geno Smith continued his impressive year on Sunday evening with a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams, 27-23. 

With a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Smith ushered a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that resulted in a touchdown to DK Metcalf on a ball that he put in a very tight window.

Smith finished the day 28-of 39 for 367 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on a ball that was ripped away from the receiver. The 367 yards sets a new single game career-high for Smith's career. His previous high of 358 yards was set eight years ago against the Miami Dolphins. This marks the fourth time that Smith eclipsed the 300-yard mark in a game this season. He also set a personal record for most passing yards in a single season as with 3,169 with five games still to go.

Smith and the Seahawks return home next week for a matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST.

