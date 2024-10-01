Geno Smith is the NFL's Top Passer Through Week 4
Seattle Seahawks quarterback and former West Virginia star, Geno Smith, is having himself one heck of a start to the 2024 season. Through Week 4, Smith leads the entire NFL in passing with 1,182 yards. He comes in just ahead of Brock Purdy (49ers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), C.J. Stroud (Texans), and Jared Goff (Lions).
In the Monday night game against the Detroit Lions, Smith completed 38-of-56 pass attempts for 395 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Sure, the interception didn't help, but it wasn't the deciding factor in the 42-29 loss by any means. The Seahawks defense had a horrendous night against the pass as Jared Goff went a perfect 18-for-18 for 292 yards and two scores. There wasn't much more Geno could have done when the opposing quarterback was perfect.
Despite the loss, Geno has the Seahawks sitting atop the NFC West standings with a 3-1 record. Next week, he will return home to face a struggling New York Giants team that has lost three of its first four games. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.
