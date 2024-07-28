Geno Smith is on an 'Elite Level' According to Teammate
Two years ago, Geno Smith shocked the football world by becoming the league's most accurate passer and setting multiple Seattle Seahawks franchise records in his first season starting since 2014. He completed 69.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns to just eleven interceptions.
Last year, Smith took a slight step back but still had solid production overall. He threw for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions. In his two seasons as the full-time starter, Smith has a record of 17-15.
Following a recent training camp practice, Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed was asked how he thinks Smith looks early on.
“Geno looks great. I think he looks so focused this year," he responded. "His timing is good, his reads are good. Everything he is doing right now is elite. I think he’s on an elite level right now and I’m so excited to see what our offense has to bring this year.”
The Seahawks first preseason game is set for August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their season-opener will be on Sunday, September 8th against the Denver Broncos at 4:15 p.m. on CBS.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Breaking Down WVU's 2024 Schedule Into Tiers
Devin Carter Returns to the Carolina Panthers