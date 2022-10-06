Skip to main content

Geno Smith Makes NFL History

The former Mountaineer continues to impress.

Very few gave the Seattle Seahawks a chance to compete in 2022 with Russell Wilson no longer the man in charge. Pete Carroll let Drew Lock and former WVU QB Geno Smith battle it out for the starting job in the preseason and it appears Carroll made the right choice going with Geno.

Smith led the Seahawks over the Detroit Lions 48-45 on Sunday, bringing their record to 2-2 on the season. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 49 yards and a score on seven carries. The performance led Smith to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. 

What's even more impressive is that Smith put himself in the record books on Sunday by having the highest completion percentage (77.3%) through the first four games of a season in NFL history. To get an understanding of how good that is, he is seven points higher than Matthew Stafford who ranks second in that category. The average completion percentage in the NFL is 65.2%.

Smith and the Seahawks will look to move to 3-2 this Sunday when they hit the road to take on the struggling New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.

