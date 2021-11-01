Geno Smith Notches First Win Since 2014
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith made his third consecutive start in the absence of starting quarterback Russell Wilson on Saturday. The former Mountaineer signal-caller led the Seahawks to their third victory of the season, 31-7 over Jacksonville, marking the first win for Smith as the starting quarterback since suiting up for the New York Jets in a season finale win over the Miami Dolphins on December 28, 2014.
Smith was an efficient 20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.
He put Seattle on the board first by leaping and reaching over the goal line from one.
On the Seahawks third possession of the game, Smith went 6-6 and capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, giving Seattle a 14-0 lead.
Smith's second touchdown pass came following a trick play. After handing the ball off, DJ Dallas threw the ball back across the field to Smith before delivering it downfield to Tyler Lockett for 28-yards. Then, Smith hit Metcalf on a quick out for the touchdown.
Smith has thrown for 702 yards and five touchdowns on the season with a completion percentage of 68.4%.
