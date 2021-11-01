Skip to main content
    Geno Smith Notches First Win Since 2014

    Former West Virginia QB Geno Smith leads the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-7 over Jacksonville
    Author:

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith made his third consecutive start in the absence of starting quarterback Russell Wilson on Saturday. The former Mountaineer signal-caller led the Seahawks to their third victory of the season, 31-7 over Jacksonville, marking the first win for Smith as the starting quarterback since suiting up for the New York Jets in a season finale win over the Miami Dolphins on December 28, 2014. 

    Smith was an efficient 20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

    He put Seattle on the board first by leaping and reaching over the goal line from one. 

    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) reaches over the goal line to rush for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

    On the Seahawks third possession of the game, Smith went 6-6 and capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, giving Seattle a 14-0 lead. 

    Read More

    Smith's second touchdown pass came following a trick play. After handing the ball off, DJ Dallas threw the ball back across the field to Smith before delivering it downfield to Tyler Lockett for 28-yards. Then, Smith hit Metcalf on a quick out for the touchdown. 

    Smith has thrown for 702 yards and five touchdowns on the season with a completion percentage of 68.4%.

