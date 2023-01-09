Skip to main content

Geno Smith Sets Multiple Seahawks Passing Records

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith breaks several Seahawks passing records

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith became the franchise's passing leader after throwing for 213 yards in the overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday evening and upped his season total to a record-setting 4,282 passing yards. 

Smith also set franchise records in completions (399), passing attempts (572) and completion percentage (73.6%).

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

All of Smith's records were career-highs along with his 30 passing touchdowns on the year. Additionally, his 73.6% is an NFL 2022-23 season best. 

All previous Seattle passing records were held by Russell Wilson. 

To go with Smith's record-setting season, he threw for a career-high 367 yards in the win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 4, and set career-bests in week three against the Falcons with 32 completions and 44 attempts. 

Smith and Seahawks are awaiting their postseason fate, needing the Detroit Lions to win at the Green Bay Packer Sunday night. 

UPDATE

Detroit beats Green Bay 20-16

