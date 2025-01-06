Geno Smith Sets New Career Highs, Cashes in on $6 Million Bonus
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks won't have a seat at the table in this year's playoffs, but they were able to close out the regular season with a 30-25 win over the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the year with a 10-7 record.
Heading into the game, Smith was eligible to obtain $6 million in incentives, and he checked all three boxes needed to reach the full pool of bonuses.
The former Mountaineer needed 186 passing yards to set a new single-season career high, which would trigger a $2 million bonus. He finished with 223. He needed to keep his completion percentage above 69.8% to set another career high, and he did so by completing 20-of-27 attempts, unlocking another $2 million. The final $2 million bonus was awarded by winning the game, giving Seattle their tenth win of the season.
Smith finished the 2024 campaign by completing 407-of-578 pass attempts for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. He ended the season ranking fourth in the NFL in both passing yardage and completion percentage. Obviously, he would have probably liked to have thrown a few more touchdowns and had fewer turnovers, but overall, it was still a pretty rock-solid season for the veteran QB.
