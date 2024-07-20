How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Brotherly Love
Getting you set for Best Virginia's opening round action in Pittsburgh.
Best Virginia returns to action this afternoon as they take on Brotherly Love in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Zoo Crew vs. No. 7 Million $ Worth of Game on Monday in the second round.
Who: No. 3 Best Virginia vs. No. 6 Brotherly Love
Where: Peterson Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. EST
Stream: TBT Live
LIVE Updates: Follow @SI_WVU for live updates
