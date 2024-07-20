Mountaineers Now

How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Brotherly Love

Getting you set for Best Virginia's opening round action in Pittsburgh.

Schuyler Callihan

Best Virginia returns to action this afternoon as they take on Brotherly Love in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT). The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Zoo Crew vs. No. 7 Million $ Worth of Game on Monday in the second round.

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: No. 3 Best Virginia vs. No. 6 Brotherly Love

Where: Peterson Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. EST

Stream: TBT Live

LIVE Updates:  Follow @SI_WVU for live updates

