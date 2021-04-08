James Long Tabbed as Head Coach of Best Virginia

Former West Virginia guard James Long is named head coach of Best Virginia

On Thursday, The West Virginia Mountaimen's basketball alumni team Best Virginia announced James Long will be taking over head coaching duties.

Long. a former West Virginia guard, spent four seasons under the tutelage of Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins, appearing in 23 games and graduated from WVU with a bachelor's degree in finance while earning Academic All-Big 12 Men's Basketball First Team and the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll. He was the video coordinator the next two seasons for the Mountaineers before accepting his first head coach position at West Virginia Tech.

Long was named the head coach at West Virginia Tech in July of 2019. In his first season, he led the Golden Bears to a 23-8 overall record, a River States Conference Championship, and named Rivers States Conference Coach of the Year.

Long and the Golden Bears earned another Rivers States Conference Championship and made it to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament this past season.

Sites and dates for TBT 2021 will be announced in early April.

