Jesse Edwards Earns Invitation to NBA Combine
West Virginia center Jesse Edwards quickly impressed scouts and coaches at the NBA's G League Elite camp and has earned the call-up to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.
In his lone year as a Mountaineer, Edwards averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 61% from the floor. Although it wasn't his best all-around season, playing at WVU gave him the opportunity to expand his defensive portfolio by playing primarily in a man-to-man defense. While the 2.7 blocked shots per game at Syracuse jump off the page, doing it in a 2-3 zone isn't going to impress folks at the next level.
He proved that he can still protect the rim and impact shots in the paint while playing in man, which makes him a more solidified prospect. The combination of his size, rebounding ability, touch around the rim, and rim protection will give him a chance to play in the NBA. If Edwards is drafted, it will likely occur late in the second round. Should he go undrafted, I'd imagine several teams will look to sign him quickly to participate on their Summer League roster with a chance to stick around.
The NBA Combine is going on this week and will conclude May 19th. The 2024 NBA Draft will take place from June 26-27.
