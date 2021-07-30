How Will Jevon Carter Fit With the Brooklyn Nets?

Here's how Jevon Carter will fit in with the Brooklyn Nets rotation.

Hours before the 2021 NBA Draft, ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski announced the Phoenix Suns traded Jevon Carter to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Carter played a small role for Phoenix during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in only 12.0 minutes per game. More importantly, Carter shot 37.1% from the three-point range last season. He's a three-and-D player, who has flashed at times when given the minutes.

The former Mountaineer started 1 game last season, scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals over 42 minutes.

Carter won't be needed in that capacity for Brooklyn. Instead, he'll play a small role off of the bench. This is an ideal fit for Carter, though. Over 90% of his 3-point makes for Phoenix were assisted, shooting 43.2% from the corner. With scoring threats in Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant, Carter will be an afterthought once again.

He can add a defensive mentality to the Brooklyn lineup, as well. Last season, Carter would have ranked as the best guard for the Nets in defensive rating and defensive box plus/minus.

Overall, he's a defensive upgrade over Shamet with similar scoring potential in a catch-and-shoot role and will slide into a bench role, playing 10-15 minutes per night. Carter has the potential to see his role grow to 20 minutes, though, and he could play significantly more if Irving or Harden deal with injuries again this season.

READ MORE: Suns Trade Jevon Carter

READ MORE: Final Mock Draft Projections for Miles McBride

READ MORE: NBA TV Mock Draft Projection for WVU G Miles McBride

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Justin Bales at @BalesSJustin