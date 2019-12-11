Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Jevon Carter Limited in Suns Rotation

Anthony G. Halkias

It was an exciting start to the NBA season for West Virginia basketball fans. Former Mountaineer, Jevon Carter, took the Talking Stick Resort Arena by storm following his bulldog mentality style of play.  

Carter averaged around 24 minutes per game throughout the first four games of the Suns season. However, his playing time has decreased significantly since. In his next 15 games, Carter only saw 10+ minutes in five of the fifteen.  

In five of those games, Carter did not even touch the floor.  In those five games without Carter, the Suns went just 1-4. This left not only West Virginia fans, but even Suns fans confused.

So, exactly why is Jevon Carter being shorted of minutes following his sharp start to the season?  

Well, it starts with Sun's head coach, Monty Williams. Williams decided to start the season off with a 10-man rotation, but guard, Ty Jerome, injured his ankle and Deandre Ayton got drilled with a 25 game suspension.  

The ankle injury to Ty Jerome was crucial for the initial breakout start for Carter. That followed by another injury to Ricky Rubio, another guard that was ahead of Carter on the depth chart and boom, the Jevon Carter bulldog mentality was born right at the forefront of Phoenix Sun's fanatics.  

With the returns of both, Jerome and Rubio, Carter's minutes have been shortened even more. In fact, after the Suns 16 point loss to the Heat in game eight of the season, Carter has averaged just around six minutes per game.  

As of right now, ESPN lists Carter as the sixth guard on the Suns. Right behind guys like - Booker, Rubio, Jerome, Okobo and Johnson.  

The Suns are hopeful that Carter can continue to develop through the remainder of the season. Carter is handling the lack of minutes just like a seasoned veteran, with grace.  Even the lack of playing time hasn't stopped Carter from being the Sun's biggest sideline hype man.  

Make sure to follow me on twitter https://twitter.com/HALK_35 & turn on post notifications so you never miss a tweet about the Mountaineers in the Pros!

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's Top Five Freshman From 2019

Schuyler Callihan
0

Here are the Mountaineers top freshman from the 2019 campaign

Way too Early 2020 Season Prediction

Schuyler Callihan
0

How will the 2020 season shake out for West Virginia?

WVU Commit Named a JUCO All-American

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia upsets No. 10 Mississippi State, 71-65 on Sunday Afternoon

Quinn Burkitt
1

How Will Transfers Affect West Virginia Football in 2020?

Daniel Woods
0

Six departures since the 2019 season began will change the depth chart headed into the next year.

Looking at West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Heading into 2020

Zach Campbell
1 0

West Virginia Mountaineers 2020 Quarterback Battle

West Virginia, St Johns Game Thread

Christopher Hall
16 0

West Virginia and St Johns will have their 38th meeting inside the Madison Square Garden

West Virginia All-Decade Team: 2010s

John Pentol
11 0

As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look at West Virginia's all decade team

West Virginia is in Position to Land 2020 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan
0

A decision is coming soon from WVU's top cornerback target

West Virginia is "in the mix" to Land JUCO Corner

Schuyler Callihan
0

WVU searching for experience at the corner position