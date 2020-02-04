Jevon Carter Linked to Trade Rumors

It’s that time of year where NBA teams begin to listen to trade offers and either blow up their roster or make a push for the playoffs.

With the NBA trade deadline just days away, one familiar name for West Virginia fans that is centered around trade talks is Suns guard Jevon Carter.

According to ESPN NBA Analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, Carter is being considered in a potential Phoenix-Detroit trade.

In his second year in the NBA, the former Mountaineer is struggling to see playing time for reasons that are unknown. He has played extremely well in the minutes that he does receive and even posted a career high just two nights ago.

Carter was drafted in the 2nd round by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018 with the thinking that he and Jaren Jackson Jr. could bring back the grit and toughness Memphis fans are accustomed to. However, after just one year in the organization, he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Jackson, De’Anthony Melton and a 2nd round pick. As a rookie, he averaged 14.8 minutes, 4.4 points, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 39 games. The trade was mainly put together so that the Grizzlies could take Ja Morant with their first round pick, which they did.

As a member of the Phoenix Suns, Carter has however, at least been a part of the big league club throughout the entire season, unlike his days in Memphis. When he was with the Grizzlies he was getting called up and sent back to the G-League seemingly every other day. As passionate and determined as Carter is, one can rest assure that frustration is building. He just needs a shot with the right team and it doesn’t appear that Phoenix is that team. They don’t know how to use him nor have they even given much of an effort to let him be a contributing piece off of the bench.

Carter’s season stat line is pretty on course for what he did a year ago, but there is one glaring positive - he’s shooting at a much better clip. In 2018-19, he shot 30% from the field and 33% from three. So far this season, he is shooting 39.9% from the floor and 41.8% from deep.

Should Carter be traded, it will be his third team in two seasons, pacing him to become an NBA journeyman. If Carter is dealt to Detroit or somewhere else, maybe he finally settles in the right organization and becomes a pivotal piece off the bench for a club for years.

