Jevon Carter Makes Decision on Where He'll Play in 2025-26

The former WVU star wants to stick near home.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Home is where the heart is. Jevon Carter, a native of Maywood, Illinois, has decided to pick up the player option in his contract to remain with the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming 2025-26 season. He is scheduled to make $6,809,524 and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The former West Virginia star has spent the last two seasons with the Bulls, appearing in 108 games - the second-most of the five teams he's played for. In 2024-25, he found himself buried deep on the bench and not a regular piece of Chicago's rotation, seeing action in just 36 games. He averaged 4.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.4 steals per game while shooting 37% from the field and 33% from three-point land.

So far this offseason, the Bulls have added Isaac Okoro to the backcourt in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and another move wouldn't be all that surprising. Okoro's role, however, shouldn't directly impact Carter, considering he plays more of the two/three. As of today, Carter sits third on the depth chart at point guard behind Josh Giddey and Tre Jones. Coby White can handle the point as well, but will be utilized mostly off the ball.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
