Jevon Carter, Phoenix Suns Advance to Western Conference Finals

The former Mountaineer is one step closer to reaching the NBA Finals.
After knocking off the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in round one, the Phoenix Suns made quick work of the Denver Nuggets by completing a four-game sweep on Sunday night. The Suns are now advancing to the Western Conference Finals and will await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has played a very limited role for the Suns in the playoffs which comes to no surprise. Once teams reach the postseason, many coaches decide to shorten their bench and rotate seven or so guys unless they're forced to use more due to foul trouble or injury. Below is a look at Carter's numbers during the series vs Denver.

Game 1: 0 points, 1 rebound, 2 minutes

Game 2: 2 points, 2 assists, 1/3 FG, 6 minutes

Game 3: 2 points, 1/1 FG, 1 minute

Game 4: DNP

