Jevon Carter Plays Well Despite Loss to Toronto

Anthony G. Halkias

Jevon Carter has played in 47 games for the Suns this season. In those 47 games, Carter has averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, but how did he do last night?

The Phoenix Suns were defeated last night by the Toronto Raptors, 123-114 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. In a must-win game for the Suns, Carter saw significant minutes (22 min.), finishing the losing effort with - 11 points, an assist and a rebound. However, let's dig a little deeper, beyond that stat line and his +3 rating. 

Offensive Grade: B-

Defensive Grade: B-

Carter entered the contest around the mid-way point of the first quarter. He played solid defense on various Raptor players and moved in transition like a savvy veteran. After several possessions of being open, but not receiving the ball, or even a look, Carter started to take the ball the hoop. At first, Carter was floundering around the rim. Getting blocked twice by elite rim protectors, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, before getting his third attempt to fall.

Carter played his usual defense, but didn't get the stops that he normally would. There was one possession where he played exquisite defense on all-star guard, Kyle Lowry. He worked through a screen, got off it, kept his hand up and had Lowry right where he wanted him. It really was the definition of "good defense" but was called for a foul. Making matters worse for the nascent Carter, Lowry finished the shot, equating to an and-one opportunity.

Carter kept every player in front of him and did everything a good defender is supposed to do, but the shots kept falling. It seemed like the Raptors were just throwing these shots up and they were dropping. 

The biggest takeaway from Carter in this matchup was movement in transition. Carter gets out in transition and is almost always open at a corner. Several Suns players missed an opportunity for the better shot and took the more difficult shot. However, on a playoff team, Carter is getting that ball. 

Another aspect of Carters' game that shined against Toronto, his passing has improved. Carter never had a time where he stopped the offense. He moved the ball to the open man, which created open looks for his teammates. Yes, he had just one assist, but several times, Carter made the pass that his teammates failed to make to him. You know, giving up a decent look for an even better look. Example: Golden State Warriors 2014-2019

With around three minutes to go, the Suns were down three points. Head coach Monty Williams, elected to pull Carter and the Suns collapsed. The Raptors would finish the game with a nine point victory. 

