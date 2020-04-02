Jevon Carter's Four Best Games of His Sophomore NBA Season

A couple weeks ago, I reflected on Jevon Carter's sophomore season, as a whole. Today, I am going to be walking you through his four best performances of the 2019-20 NBA season.

4. March 8th... Game 64

The fourth best performance from "JC" came in a nine point win over the Bucks, where Carter went for 12 points, a steal and grabbed 4 rebounds, while shooting 4/8 from the floor.

3. October 10th...Game 1

Not only did this night result in just a win, but a dominant, 29-point victory over the Kings. In just 18 minutes, Carter tallied up 11 points, 3 assists, and a block, all while going 4/7 from the floor and 3/5 from behind the arc.

2. October 28th... Game 4

Carter's second best performance of the regular season transpired during, yet again, another loss, only this time, a one point loss to the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Carter went for 15 points and snagged two steals during the loss. He shot 3/7 from behind the arc, marking his fourth appearance of the year, his second most impressive outing.

1. February 2nd...Game 49

Carter's best performance comes during a 21-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that holds the best record in the league. In the contest, Carter finished with 15 points, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 4 rebounds, while shooting 60% from the floor. What could be more impressive than shooting 6/10 from the floor? How about, knocking down 3/5 three-pointers? The latter was the turning point in ranking this as No. 1.

