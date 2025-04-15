West Virginia's JJ Quinerly Selected in Third Round of the WNBA Draft
On Monday night, West Virginia senior guard JJ Quinerly saw her lifelong dream come true as she was selected in the third round (27th overall) by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Quinerly leaves Morgantown as one of the most accomplished players in program history. She was a three-time All-Big 12 selection, three-time All-Big 12 Defense selection, and a two-time winner of the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year award.
Her loyalty to West Virginia doesn't get talked about nearly enough. She had several opportunities to leave, playing for three different head coaches (Mike Carey, Dawn Plitzuweit, and Mark Kellogg) but remained committed to the university through all of it and built a legendary career that makes her one of the all-time greats.
In 126 career games, Quinerly averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc.
ESPN women's basketball analyst Charlie Creme gave his thoughts on Quinerly-to-Dallas.
"The Wings' pursuit of defense continues with the selection of Quinerly. One of the best on-ball defenders in the draft, Quinerly, along with Scott, will give Dallas role players who contribute on both ends of the floor."
