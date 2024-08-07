JJ Wetherholt's First Pro Home Run is a Game-Winner
You remember that JJ Wetherholt guy? Yeah? Well, he's doing what JJ Wetherholt does - hit.
In the first game of the Palm Beach Cardinals' doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Wetherholt belted his first career home run in the pros. The big knock in the top of the seventh would end up being the game-winner as the Cardinals took game one, 7-6.
Through the first six games of his career, Wetherholt is 5-of-17 (.294) at the dish and has issued four walks. The home run was also his first career RBI.
The St. Louis Cardinals made Wetherholt the highest drafted player in West Virginia baseball history when they selected him seventh overall last month. He will likely spend the remainder of the season in the Florida State League of Single-A, but could perhaps get the bump to High-A when several roster moves are made at the start of September.
