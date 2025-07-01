Mountaineers Now

JJ Wetherholt Selected for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game

The former Mountaineer continues to shine.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (87)
St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (87)

Former West Virginia Mountaineer JJ Wetherholt has had an electric start to his professional career. He currently ranks as the No. 16 prospect on MLB.com, and now, he has been selected to represent the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2025 All-Star Futures game.

The former seventh overall pick will be on the NL roster and will be the only former Mountaineer representing. He will join Jesus Made (Brewers), LuJames Groover (Diamondbacks), Leo De Vries (Padres), Konnor Griffin (Pirates), Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates), Sal Stewart (Reds), and Charlie Condon (Rockies) as the infielders on the roster.

Wetherholt has spent the season playing for the Springfield Cardinals, which is St Louis' Double-A affiliate. He has gone 62-for-203 at the plate this season for a batting average of .305, and has added 41 walks while being struck out only 35 times. He has also hit five home runs and knocked in 27 runs this season. Just like at WVU, he has been a menace, stealing 13 bases while only being caught twice.

Currently, Wetherholt is projected to be called up to the major leagues in 2026. If he continues on his current path, it might even be sooner than that.

