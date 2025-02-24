JJ Wetherholt & Victor Scott II Carry the Cardinals Offense vs. Astros
Baseball is officially back and the journey to the big show continues for a pair of West Virginia products who are in the St. Louis Cardinals's system - JJ Wetherholt and Victor Scott II.
In Sunday's spring training loss to the Houston Astros, both former Mountaineers came through at the dish, being responsible for five of the six runs scored on the day by the Cardinals.
In the bottom of the fourth, Scott shot a ball back up the middle and into the outfield with the bases loaded with two outs, plating the first two runs of the game.
Moving to the bottom of the fifth, Wetherholt slapped an opposite-field two-run home run off of AJ Blubaugh to tie the game up at four a piece.
Last season, Scott made his Major League debut but didn't have a seamless transition from the minors to the bigs, although he showed some flashes. In 53 games, he recorded 26 hits in 145 at-bats (.179), producing two home runs and 10 RBI.
Wetherholt was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Cardinals last summer and is widely considered to be the top prospect in their system.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Projecting West Virginia's Defensive Depth Chart Heading Into Spring Practice
Top WVU QB Target Drops Top 7 Schools, Nails Down Official Visits
Comparing WVU's Tournament Resume vs. Other Bubble Teams