Karl Joseph Could Be Returning to the Raiders

The former Mountaineer might head back to where his NFL journey began.
Author:
Publish date:

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Raiders, former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

In 14 games with the Browns, Joseph made eight starts and tallied 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections. However, it doesn't seem like Joseph is the kind of safety that the Browns are looking for in their defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Joseph is currently meeting with the Raiders in what could be a return to the organization after just one year away. Joseph was drafted in the first round (14th overall) by the Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft.

