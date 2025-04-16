Mountaineers Now

Kedrian Johnson Set to Join Best Virginia

Best Virginia announces its first addition to the 2025 roster

Christopher Hall

Feb 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dribbles up the floor during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at WVU Coliseum. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The West Virginia University men’s basketball unofficial alumni team Best Virginia will make its run for the million-dollar cash prize in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer and have picked up its first piece of the puzzle in the return of guard Kedrian Johnson The Final Fourcast Podcast announced on Wednesday.  

Johnson spent three seasons with the Mountaineer basketball program. He averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game during his career.

The Dallas, Texas, native had his best season as a Mountaineer in his senior year, leading the team in assists (3.1) and steals (1.8) while ranking second on the team in scoring at 11.7 ppg.

Johnson has spent the last two years playing professionally overseas in the United Kingdom with the Bristol Flyers.

In year one, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in in his first season.

Johnson has upped his scoring average and is currently averaging to 17.5 points per game, including a career-high 32-point outburst in the season-opener. He is also averaged 3.7 assists with 1.4 steals on the year.

