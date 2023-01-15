Former Mountaineer Signs Deal with Steelers

Kenny Robinson made history when he was drafted becoming the first player to ever be drafted out of the XFL.

After two solid years at West Virginia, Robinson was expelled from the university for academic integrity. Robinson owned up to the matter and revitalized his career with the St. Louis BattleHawks. Carolina drafted him in the 5th round (152nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He bounced back and forth from the practice squad and active roster during his first two years in the league and spent the entire season on the practice squad this past season. In 19 career games with the Panthers, Robinson tallied 18 tackles.

Earlier this week, Robinson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. These types of contracts are typically league minimum salary with little or no signing bonuses and are typically fillers for training camp rosters.

