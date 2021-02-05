Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Kevin Jones Announces Best Virginia to Enter 2021 TBT

The crew is getting back together!
Two years ago, members of the West Virginia Final Four team linked up with some of the top players from the "Press Virginia" years to form "Best Virginia," a team that would play in the famous TBT, which is a cash-prize tournament.

Best Virginia won their first-round game against Seven City Royalty 79-63 before falling to Overseas Elite 80-68. 

Last year, Best Virginia was scheduled to host a regional in Charleston for the TBT but plans changed when the pandemic hit the United States hard. The tournament was then moved to Columbus where all games would be played in a "bubble". Best Virginia had to remove themselves from the field due to COVID-19 issues within the squad. 

Friday, former WVU hoops star Kevin Jones announced on Inside TBT that Best Virginia will indeed be back for the 2021 tournament.

This year's roster for Best Virginia has not been made public at this time.

Screen Shot 2021-02-05 at 12.43.34 PM
