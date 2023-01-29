Skip to main content

Kyzir White & the Eagles Advance to the Super Bowl

The former Mountaineer looks to win his first ring.

Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

This means that former West Virginia star Kyzir White will be playing for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. White led the Eagles with six total tackles on the day, including four solo tackles. 

Ironically enough, the last time a former Mountaineer won the Super Bowl, it was with the Philadelphia. In fact, it was a strong representation of WVU with RB Wendell Smallwood, WR Shelton Gibson, LB Najee Goode, and CB Rasul Douglas all a part of that team that shocked the world and beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

White and the Eagles will face the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl will take place on February 12th at 6:30 p.m. EST in Glendale, Arizona - the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

