LeBron James Calls Joe Mazzulla a 'Genius'
In a recent episode of Mind the Game Pod, LeBron James and JJ Redick discussed the intelligence of Boston Celtics head coach and former West Virginia guard, Joe Mazzulla.
James brought up how he noticed Mazzulla strategically managing the final seconds of a game, electing to foul while up six to protect a two possession lead.
"This Joe Mazzulla guy’s a f------ genius. The more I talk to you the more and more I like this Joe guy," James said. "I see why he sits over there and he says absolutely nothing and he’s calm as f---. He only gets a little (mad) when he knows they’re not playing the right way offensively. It’s never defensively. It’s never because of the three-point attempts. It’s never, ever if a team makes a run. He’s calm. It’s only when they don’t play the game the right way that he gets a little angry."
Earlier this season, Mazzulla became the fourth-fastest to reach 100 career wins in the NBA. Only Steve Kerr, Tom Thibodeau and Avery Johnson reached the mark faster.
Mazzulla and the Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.
