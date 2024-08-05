Madden 25 Ratings for WVU Football Alums
EA Sports recently dropped the overall rating for every player, well, most of them, for this year's Madden NFL 25 video game.
Curious as to what each former Mountaineer is rated in this year's game? Don't worry, we got you covered.
Quarterback
(SEA) Geno Smith - 78
(PHI) Will Grier - 55
Wide Receiver
(DEN) David Sills V - 66
Left Tackle
(NYG) Yodny Cajuste - 63
Center
(PIT) Zach Frazier - 73
Right Tackle
(SF) Colton McKivitz - 72
Right Defensive End
(ARI) Dante Stills - 69
Middle Linebacker
(MIA) David Long Jr. - 78
(ARI) Kyzir White - 76
Right Outside Linebacker
Tony Fields II - 68
Cornerback
(BUF) Rasul Douglas - 85
Not listed
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Giants), WR Marcus Simms (Seahawks), OT Doug Nester (Vikings), CB Beanie Bishop (Steelers), CB Daryl Worley (Ravens)
As expected, Rasul Douglas has the highest overall rating although a case could be made for David Long Jr., who has really found himself a home with the Miami Dolphins. The biggest riser from last year's game is Dante Stills who moves from a 64 to a 69. If he's able to put together another solid season, he'll be bumped up into the 70s for sure.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Panthers Waive Former WVU WR Devin Carter
WVU's Victor Scott is Heading Back to the Big Leagues
Lesley Explains Reasoning Behind Aubrey Burks' Position Change