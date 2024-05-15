Magic Johnson Likes Deuce McBride in Knicks Starting Five
Ben Stiller isn't the only big fan of former West Virginia guard Miles McBride. We can now throw in NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson. Following New York's 121-91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, Johnson lauded Tom Thibodeau's decision to throw Deuce in the starting five.
"In the second half of last game (he played well). We had done it (start McBride) a number of times during the regular season, so we just thought that would give us our best chance," Thibodeau said. "The production that Deuce gave us...it was huge."
In eleven games this postseason, McBride is averaging 10.5 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.
New York and Indiana will tip off Game 6 on Friday night with the Knicks having an opportunity to close out the series and advance with a win.
