Manoah Gets the W in Season Debut

Alek Manoah allows just one hit in six scoreless innings

Former West Virginia ace, and current Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher, Alek Manoah (1-0) made his season debut on Monday night inside the Yankees Stadium, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out seven, and allowed just one hit on the evening as the Blue Jays take game one of the four game series 3-0 over the New York Yankees. 

Apr 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Apr 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. 

The Homestead, FL, native is entering his second season after posting a 9-2 record with a 3.22 ERA and a rookie club record of 127 strikeouts last year. 

Manoah made his Major League debut against the Yankees last season on May 27 where he threw six scoreless innings and picked up the win allowing just two hits. Monday marked his third career meeting with New York and now holds a 2-0 record with a 2.41 ERA against the Yankees. All three meetings were inside Yankee Stadium. 

