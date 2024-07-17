Marcus Simms Gets Another Shot in the NFL
After spending this past season with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, former West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms will be heading back to the NFL. According to James Larsen of Pro Football Network, Simms is planning to sign a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
He hauled in 23 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns while also adding another 201 yards on kick returns. This morning, the UFL officially announced that his contract has been terminated, allowing him to sign a deal in the NFL.
During his three seasons played at West Virginia, Simms caught 87 passes for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU Players Not in College Football 25
Simulated Results of WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25
Five Reasons Why WVU Should Be Your Dynasty Team on College Football 25