McBride Locks Up Haliburton in First Career Playoff Start
Miles McBride recorded his first career playoff start on Tuesday night and played a key role in the New York Knicks' 121-91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The former Mountaineer guard finished the night with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor (3-of-7 from three) to go along with four assists. Although Deuce did not record a steal in the game, he did a remarkable job locking up Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, who only managed to score 13 points on just nine shot attempts. In the previous three games, Haliburton averaged 29.6 points with McBride coming off the bench.
"Obviously he had great impact in the two games in Indy just scoring and being able to facilitate," McBride said. "I just wanted to limit his touches as much as possible because he can't do any of those things if he don't have the ball."
McBride and the Knicks will have a chance to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 on Friday night in Indianapolis. If the Pacers were to even it up and send the series to a Game 7, the Knicks will host the win or go home game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
