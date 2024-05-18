Mountaineers Now

McBride Shines, But Knicks Fall in Game 6

West Virginia product Miles McBride continues to impress in the postseason.

Schuyler Callihan

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks failed to close out the series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, falling 116-103, forcing a Game 7 for the right to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Former West Virginia standout Miles "Deuce" McBride was the Knicks' most efficient offensive player on the night, drilling 8/12 shots from the field, including connecting on 4/6 shots from beyond the arc. He finished the game as the team's second-highest scorer with 20 points, behind only Jalen Brunson who had 31 on 11/26 shooting. McBride also collected two rebounds, one assist, and a steal in the defeat.

In 12 playoff games this postseason, McBride has averaged 11.3 points, two rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.4% from deep.

Game 7 between the Knicks and Pacers is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The winner will take on Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics in the East finals.

