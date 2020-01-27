McKivitz Has Impressive Showing at Senior Bowl

This past Saturday, now former Mountaineer, Colton McKivitz, participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. The game consists of college football's top seniors who are looking to improve their stock in the upcoming NFL Draft. Performing well during this game can drastically improve a guys chance to go higher in the draft.

When McKivitz first arrived in Mobile, he was measured along with the other participants and he has the measurements of a NFL lineman that can last a long time in the league.

McKivitz and all other players arrived days before the game to participate in practice with their respective teams and perform drills while being scouted by countless NFL teams. McKivitz performed well all week and got the attention of the national media.

The Senior Bowl gave McKivitz the chance to go up against the nation's best and show that he is ready to compete at the next level.

After day one of practice, McKivitz was one of the top graded players for his team based off of a successful practice against top talent.

There were a few times where the talent of the defenders got the best of McKivitz, but a reminder, these guys are the best that college football has to offer and all are capable of playing in the NFL.

During the game, McKivitz was asked to move around the offensive line. This actually ended up helping McKivitz because it showed the ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line and will allow teams to plug him in areas of need.

The consensus after the week was over was that McKivitz is a solid player and is expected to be drafted. Most likely, he will hear his name on day three of the draft, and will go anywhere from the sixth-seventh round.

McKivitz hasn't yet been invited to the NFL Combine, but he will have more chances to impress scouts during West Virginia's Pro Day which is scheduled for March.....and potential invited workouts from specific teams. If McKivitz ends up getting invited to those types of workouts, Mountaineer Maven will be the first to let you know which teams are interested and when the workout will be.

