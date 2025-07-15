Mike Gansey Lands Extension as Cavs GM & Might Be the Next Mountaineer to Win it All
Former West Virginia guard Mike Gansey is carving out one heck of a career in the NBA as an executive. After a tremendous 64-18 season, Gansey received an extension to continue serving as the General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
In three full seasons as the Cavs GM, Gansey's squad has gone 163-83 and has reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons. While another former Mountaineer, Joe Mazzulla, is building his own beast in Boston, Gansey's Cavaliers are a legitimate threat to reach the Finals next season.
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) will not play next season due to an Achilles injury, and Jayson Tatum (Celtics) will also miss some time with an Achilles injury. The Knicks have a new head coach, and the Bucks have just moved on from Damian Lillard.
The Cavaliers, at the moment, are the healthiest and deepest team in the Eastern Conference. They have a dynamic backcourt duo in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, and just traded for Lonzo Ball earlier this month. And let's not forget about the two-headed monster they have in the frontcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
If they're able to stay healthy, Gansey just might be the next former Mountaineer to win a ring.
