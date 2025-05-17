Mountaineers Now

Miles McBride Helps Knicks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The former Mountaineer is one step closer to reaching the NBA Finals.

Schuyler Callihan

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks took down the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Friday night, convincingly, 119-81, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Former West Virginia standout Miles "Deuce" McBride was once again New York's top bench piece, scoring ten points on the night. He connected on 4-of-7 shots from the floor, including a 2-of-5 night from beyond the arc. McBride also recorded two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block while finishing with a plus/minus of +20.

McBride and the Knicks will square off against the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-7 for the right to play in the NBA Finals.

McBride's numbers in series win over Celtics

Game 1: 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, 4/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 19 minutes

Game 2: Five points, one assist, one steal, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 17 minutes

Game 3: Five points, one rebound, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 20 minutes

Game 4: Six points, 2/4 FG (2/3 3FG), 20 minutes

Game 5: 11 points, three assists, one steal, 3/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 29 minutes

Game 6: 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, 4/7 FG (2/5 3FG), 32 minutes

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

