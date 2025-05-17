Miles McBride Helps Knicks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
The New York Knicks took down the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics on Friday night, convincingly, 119-81, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Former West Virginia standout Miles "Deuce" McBride was once again New York's top bench piece, scoring ten points on the night. He connected on 4-of-7 shots from the floor, including a 2-of-5 night from beyond the arc. McBride also recorded two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block while finishing with a plus/minus of +20.
McBride and the Knicks will square off against the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-7 for the right to play in the NBA Finals.
McBride's numbers in series win over Celtics
Game 1: 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, 4/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 19 minutes
Game 2: Five points, one assist, one steal, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 17 minutes
Game 3: Five points, one rebound, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 20 minutes
Game 4: Six points, 2/4 FG (2/3 3FG), 20 minutes
Game 5: 11 points, three assists, one steal, 3/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 29 minutes
Game 6: 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, 4/7 FG (2/5 3FG), 32 minutes
