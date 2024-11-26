Former WVU Star Miles McBride Reaches 1,000 Career Points in the NBA
Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride returned to action on Monday night for the New York Knicks after missing five straight games due to a knee injury. With his 13 points in the convincing win over the Denver Nuggets, he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his young NBA career.
McBride becomes just the sixth Mountaineer to register at least 1,000 points in the NBA/ABA, joining Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, Fred Schaus, Ron Williams, and Jevon Carter.
Deuce has been a key fixture off the bench for the Knicks dating back to last season and has become one of the most-liked players on the roster because of his defensive tenacity. He fits Tom Thibodeau's culture and system to a T, which is why you're seeing him flourish in an expanded role.
In 68 games last season (14 starts), McBride averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 45% from the field and 39% from three. Last December, he and the Knicks agreed on a three-year, $13 million extension, which is turning out to be one heck of a bargain.
