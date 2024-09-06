Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1 Schedule
Eleven former West Virginia University football greats will make their 2024 NFL season debut on Sunday, including rookies Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop are expected to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)
Week 1 at Buffalo Bills
2023 Season Stats: 47 tackles, 5 TFL’s. 3.5 sacks, fumble recovery
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals)
Week 1 at Buffalo Bills
2023 Season Stats: 90 tackles, 9 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections.
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills)
Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals
2023 Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recovers, 4 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 1 touchdown.
LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns)
Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys
2023 Season Stats: 34 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis)
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 Season Stats: 113 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL’s, 1 pass deflection, 1forced fumble.
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants)
Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings
2023 Season Stats: N/A
OT Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants)
Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings.
2023 Season Stats: N/A
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Week 1 at Falcons
2023 Stats: N/A
CB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Weel 1 at Falcons
2023 Stats: N/A
OT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)
Week 1 vs. New York Jets
2023 Season Stats: 1,040 offensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)
Week 1 vs. Broncos
2023 Season Stats: 3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 64.7% (323-499).
PRACTICE SQUADS
OT Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
QB Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
WR David Sills V (Denver Broncos)
INJURED RESERVE
Marcus Simms (Seattle Seahawks)
