Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1 Schedule

Get up to date with your favorite former Mountaineers

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes during pregame warmups against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field.
/ Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Eleven former West Virginia University football greats will make their 2024 NFL season debut on Sunday, including rookies Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop are expected to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills

2023 Season Stats: 47 tackles, 5 TFL’s. 3.5 sacks, fumble recovery

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals)

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills

2023 Season Stats: 90 tackles, 9 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections.

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills)

Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals

2023 Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recovers, 4 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 1 touchdown.

LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns)

Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys

2023 Season Stats: 34 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.

LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis)

Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Season Stats: 113 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL’s, 1 pass deflection, 1forced fumble.

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants)

Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings

2023 Season Stats: N/A

OT Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants)

Week 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings.

2023 Season Stats: N/A

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Week 1 at Falcons

2023 Stats: N/A

CB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Weel 1 at Falcons

2023 Stats: N/A

OT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)

Week 1 vs. New York Jets

2023 Season Stats: 1,040 offensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Week 1 vs. Broncos

2023 Season Stats: 3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 64.7% (323-499).

PRACTICE SQUADS

OT Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

QB Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

WR David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

INJURED RESERVE

Marcus Simms (Seattle Seahawks)

Christopher Hall

