Mountaineers in the NFL Divisional Round

We take a look at former West Virginia football greats performance during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend and see who is still fighting for the Lombardi Trophy

Five former West Virginia Mountaineer football stars entered into the NFL Playoffs, and only two remain after Super Wildcard Weekend. Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph recovered a fumble for his first career touchdown on the game's first play as the Browns pounded the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37. Joseph was the only Mountaineer to survive the Wildcard round.

David Long (Tennessee Titans), Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts), and Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) were all knocked out of the playoffs. Long tallied five tackles, four of them solo, and got a hit on the quarterback as the Titans fell to the Ravens 20-13. Mark Glowinski started at guard and played all 79 offensive stats in the Colts 27-24 loss to the Bills, and Geno Smith backed up Russell Wilson in the Seahawks home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packer receiver Tavon Austin had a first-round bye after the Packers secured the one seed beating the Chicago Bears in the final week of the regular season.

S Karl Joseph (Browns 12-5)

@ Steelers W 48-37

1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery for a touchdown

Up Next: @ Chiefs Sunday 3:05 CBS

Last Week vs. Steelers W 24-22: 7 tackles (3 solos)

Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

72 tackles (46 solos), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. He started the first four games of the Browns season at safety until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 13-3)

The Packers earned the one-seed and have a bye in the first round.

Up Next: Rams Saturday 4:35 FOX

Last Week vs. Bears W 35-16: 1 reception for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 7 yards, fumble.

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st, and he made his first appearance of the season against the Lions. He ended the regular season with 5 receptions for 20 yards.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 12-5)

vs. Rams Saturday L 30-20

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week vs. 49ers W 26-23: Backup to Russell Wilson

Smith as a backup role to Russell Wilson. Attempts: 4-5 / Yards: 33

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 11-6)

@ Bills Saturday L 27-24

100% (79) offensive snaps and 4 on special teams

Last Week vs. Jaguars W 28-14: 100% (67) offensive snaps and 6 on special teams

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap and 19% of the special team snaps.

LB David Long Jr (Titans 11-6)

vs. Ravens Sunday L 20-13

5 tackles (4 solos) and a hit on the quarterback

Last Week vs. Texans W 41-38: 8 tackles (3 solos)

Season Stats

54 tackles (30 solos), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 3 tackles for a loss.

