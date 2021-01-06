Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

We take a look ahead at former West Virginia greats competing in the NFL Wild Card weekend

There are five Mountaineers that are participating in the 2021 NFL Playoffs - four will be suiting up for Wild Card weekend.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 12-4)

vs. Rams Saturday 4:40 FOX

Last Week vs. 49ers W 26-23: Backup to Russell Wilson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Served as a backup role to Russell Wilson. Attempts: 4-5 / Yards: 33

S Karl Joseph (Browns 11-5)

@ Steelers Sunday 8:15

Last Week vs. Steelers W 24-22: 7 tackles (3 solo)

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) runs against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

72 tackles, (46 solo), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 11-5)

@ Bills Saturday 1:05 CBS

Last Week vs. Jaguars W 28-14: 100% offensive snaps

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski (64) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap and 19% of the special team snaps.

LB David Long Jr (Titans 11-5)

vs. Ravens Sunday 1:05 ABC

Last Week vs. Texans W 41-38: 8 tackles (3 solo)

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) is unable to catch a pass against Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

54 tackles (30 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 3 tackles for a loss.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 13-3)

The Packers earned the one-seed and have a bye in the first round.

Last Week vs. Bears W 35-16: 1 reception for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 7 yards, fumble.

Dec 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) talks with wide receiver Tavon Austin (16) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st and made his first appearance of the season against the Lions. He ended the regular season with 5 receptions for 20 yards.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly