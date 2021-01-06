Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs
There are five Mountaineers that are participating in the 2021 NFL Playoffs - four will be suiting up for Wild Card weekend.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 12-4)
vs. Rams Saturday 4:40 FOX
Last Week vs. 49ers W 26-23: Backup to Russell Wilson
Season Stats
Served as a backup role to Russell Wilson. Attempts: 4-5 / Yards: 33
S Karl Joseph (Browns 11-5)
@ Steelers Sunday 8:15
Last Week vs. Steelers W 24-22: 7 tackles (3 solo)
Season Stats
72 tackles, (46 solo), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 11-5)
@ Bills Saturday 1:05 CBS
Last Week vs. Jaguars W 28-14: 100% offensive snaps
Season Stats
Glowinski has played every offensive snap and 19% of the special team snaps.
LB David Long Jr (Titans 11-5)
vs. Ravens Sunday 1:05 ABC
Last Week vs. Texans W 41-38: 8 tackles (3 solo)
Season Stats
54 tackles (30 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 3 tackles for a loss.
WR Tavon Austin (Packers 13-3)
The Packers earned the one-seed and have a bye in the first round.
Last Week vs. Bears W 35-16: 1 reception for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 7 yards, fumble.
Season Stats
Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st and made his first appearance of the season against the Lions. He ended the regular season with 5 receptions for 20 yards.
