SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

Christopher Hall

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-3)

vs. Rams L 23-16

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 6-3)

vs. Texas W 10-7

No stats recorded

Season Stats

27 tackles, (18 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a recent hamstring injury that he is still nursing. 

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-7)

vs. Raiders L 29-21

6 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss

Season Stats

White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-6)

vs. Saints L 27-13

No stats recorded

Season Stats

35 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams

WR Kevin White (49ers 4-6)

vs. Saints L 27-13

No stat recorded

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 6-3)

vs. Titans W 34-17

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-9)

BYE

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-3)

vs. Broncos W 37-12

8 tackles (6 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 44 tackles (31 solo), 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble. 

David Long Jr (Titans 6-3)

vs. Colts L 34-17

3 tackles (2 solo)

Season Stats

11 tackles (6 solo), 1 forced fumble

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-7)

vs. Buccaneers L 46-23

4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

36 tackles (29 solo), 7 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-7)

vs. Buccaneers L 46-23

No stats recorded

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in his first three games including recording his first NFL tackle last week

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-6-1)

vs. Steelers L 36-10

no stats recorded

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

Inactive

Will Grier (Panthers 3-7)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-5)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

Adam Pankey (Dolphins 6-3)

On practice squad:

Daryl Worley (Bills) - He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons balled out on Saturday vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Tough news for the promising young tackle

Schuyler Callihan

Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

The Mountaineer safety put on a show this past Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

WVU LB Tony Fields II on Pace to Win the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year

The Arizona transfer has been lights out this season for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

These three Mountaineers played at a high level on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs TCU

Grading how the Mountaineer defense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs TCU

Grading how the West Virginia offense performed in the win over TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Top Offensive Performers in West Virginia's Win Over TCU

West Virginia got a lot of production from these three players

Schuyler Callihan

McKneely Places West Virginia in His Top 8

Top in-state high school basketball prospect puts Mountaineers in his top eight

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski with a One-Handed INT

Nick Kwiatkoski makes the play of the day with one-handed interception

Christopher Hall