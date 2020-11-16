Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10
Christopher Hall
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 6-3)
vs. Rams L 23-16
Back up to Russell Wilson
S Karl Joseph (Browns 6-3)
vs. Texas W 10-7
No stats recorded
Season Stats
27 tackles, (18 solo). Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a recent hamstring injury that he is still nursing.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 2-7)
vs. Raiders L 29-21
6 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss
Season Stats
White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-6)
vs. Saints L 27-13
No stats recorded
Season Stats
35 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams
WR Kevin White (49ers 4-6)
vs. Saints L 27-13
No stat recorded
Season Stats
Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 6-3)
vs. Titans W 34-17
Season Stats
Glowinski has played every offensive snap.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-9)
BYE
Season Stats
1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-3)
vs. Broncos W 37-12
8 tackles (6 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections
Season Stats
Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 44 tackles (31 solo), 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.
David Long Jr (Titans 6-3)
vs. Colts L 34-17
3 tackles (2 solo)
Season Stats
11 tackles (6 solo), 1 forced fumble
DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 3-7)
vs. Buccaneers L 46-23
4 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass deflection
Season Stats
36 tackles (29 solo), 7 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 3-7)
vs. Buccaneers L 46-23
No stats recorded
Season Stats
Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in his first three games including recording his first NFL tackle last week
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-6-1)
vs. Steelers L 36-10
no stats recorded
Season Stats
Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.
Inactive
Will Grier (Panthers 3-7)
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-5)
Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season
Adam Pankey (Dolphins 6-3)
On practice squad:
Daryl Worley (Bills) - He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin
David Sills V (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
