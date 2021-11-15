Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

    Get updated on former West Virginia football legends in week 10 of the NFL
    Author:

    Several Mountaineers missed action in week 10 of the NFL. Geno Smith went back to the backup role in Seattle with starting quarterback Russell Wilson returning from injury. In addition, David Long Jr. missed this week with a hamstring injury while Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an ankle injury, and Tony Fields II and Kenny Robinson were listed as inactive this week. 

    However, Kyzir White continues to make plays for the San Diego Chargers, finishing with 12 tackles, eight of which were solo, and a pass deflection. And Rasul Douglas played a big part in shutting out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks with four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection. 

    Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

    QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-6)

    @ Packers L 17-0

    Backup to Russell Wilson

    Last Week: BYE

    20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.

    SEASON STATS

    65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT

    OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-5)

    vs. Jaguars W 23-17

    played 43 offensive snaps 

    Last Week vs. Jets

    Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. He's played 74.3% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps on the year.

    LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)

    vs. Chiefs

    Out with an ankle injury

    Last Week: @ Giants

    1 solo tackle

    SEASON STATS

    21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble

    LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-2)

    vs. Saints W 23-21

    Out with a hamstring injury

    Last Week @ Rams

    6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.

    SEASON STATS

    Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.

    OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)

    BYE

    Last Week vs. Browns

    Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.

    TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-7)

    vs. Bills L 45-30

    Eight offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.

    Last Week vs. Colts

    Two receptions for 16 yards

    SEASON STATS

    Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 106 offensive snaps and 80 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo. 

    LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-4)

    vs. Vikings L 27-20

    12 tackles (8 solos), 1 tackle for a loss

    Last Week @ Eagles

    Eight tackles, four solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    65 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) after a pass play for a first down in the first half against at SoFi Stadium.

    QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-2)

    vs. Falcons W 43-3

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    Last Week vs. Broncos

    Did not dress but is still on the active roster

    SEASON STATS

    Grier has not seen any game action this year.

    OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-4)

    vs. Browns W 45-7

    Played two offensive snaps

    Last Week @ Panters

    Did Not Play

    SEASON STATS

    Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

    LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-5)

    @ Patriots L 45-7

    Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

    Last Week @ Bengals

    15 special teams snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded three tackles on the year, one of which is a solo tackle. 

    S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-5)

    @ Cardinals

    Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.

    Last Week vs. Patriots

    1 solo tackle

    SEASON STATS

    Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.

    WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-7)

    @ Colts L 23-17

    Targeted once

    Last Week vs. Bills

    Seven offensive snaps

    SEASON STATS

    Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.

    DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 8-2)

    vs. Seahawks W 17-0

    4 solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection

    Last Week @ Chiefs

    4 tackles, 3 solo tackles

    SEASON STATS

    26 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, and a tackle for a loss, and four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in five games.

    WR Kevin White (Saints 5-4)

    vs. Falcons L 23-21

    Two targets

    Last Week vs. Falcons

    Two tackles and one solo tackle

    SEASON STATS

    He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in four games.

    Practice Squads:

    WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7

    OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

    OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

    RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)

    Karl Joseph (Steelers)

    Injured Reserve

    CB Keith Washington (Saints)

