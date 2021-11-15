Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10
Several Mountaineers missed action in week 10 of the NFL. Geno Smith went back to the backup role in Seattle with starting quarterback Russell Wilson returning from injury. In addition, David Long Jr. missed this week with a hamstring injury while Nick Kwiatkoski was out with an ankle injury, and Tony Fields II and Kenny Robinson were listed as inactive this week.
However, Kyzir White continues to make plays for the San Diego Chargers, finishing with 12 tackles, eight of which were solo, and a pass deflection. And Rasul Douglas played a big part in shutting out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks with four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 3-6)
@ Packers L 17-0
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: BYE
20-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown.
SEASON STATS
65-95 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 Rushing TD, 1 INT
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 5-5)
vs. Jaguars W 23-17
played 43 offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Jets
Played 51.6% of the offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
Since week 8, Glowinski has been in a rotating role with Chris Reed. He's played 74.3% of the offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps on the year.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 5-3)
vs. Chiefs
Out with an ankle injury
Last Week: @ Giants
1 solo tackle
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, 1 tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 8-2)
vs. Saints W 23-21
Out with a hamstring injury
Last Week @ Rams
6 tackles, 2 solo tackles, an interception and 2 pass deflections.
SEASON STATS
Leads the team with 66 tackles, including a team-leading 42 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, an interception and five pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 5-4)
BYE
Last Week vs. Browns
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played 100% of the offensive snaps this season and 41 special teams snaps.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-7)
vs. Bills L 45-30
Eight offensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps.
Last Week vs. Colts
Two receptions for 16 yards
SEASON STATS
Wesco has two receptions for 16 yards on four targets. He's played 106 offensive snaps and 80 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 5-4)
vs. Vikings L 27-20
12 tackles (8 solos), 1 tackle for a loss
Last Week @ Eagles
Eight tackles, four solo tackles
SEASON STATS
65 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 7-2)
vs. Falcons W 43-3
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
Last Week vs. Broncos
Did not dress but is still on the active roster
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-4)
vs. Browns W 45-7
Played two offensive snaps
Last Week @ Panters
Did Not Play
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 5-5)
@ Patriots L 45-7
Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.
Last Week @ Bengals
15 special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 78 special teams snaps in six games and has recorded three tackles on the year, one of which is a solo tackle.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-5)
@ Cardinals
Did Not Play. Listed as inactive.
Last Week vs. Patriots
1 solo tackle
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 112 special teams snaps and 49 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied seven tackles (4 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-7)
@ Colts L 23-17
Targeted once
Last Week vs. Bills
Seven offensive snaps
SEASON STATS
Tavon has seven receptions for 67 yards.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 8-2)
vs. Seahawks W 17-0
4 solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection
Last Week @ Chiefs
4 tackles, 3 solo tackles
SEASON STATS
26 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, and a tackle for a loss, and four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in five games.
WR Kevin White (Saints 5-4)
vs. Falcons L 23-21
Two targets
Last Week vs. Falcons
Two tackles and one solo tackle
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards and four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in four games.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut and was targeted once in week 7
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Jaguars)
Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
