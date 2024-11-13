Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

Get up to date with your favorite Mountaineers in the NFL

Christopher Hall

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) defends a pass to New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 6-4)

Week 10 vs. New York Jets W 31-6

2 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Season Stats

28 tackles (11 solo), 3.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 6-4)

Week 10 vs. New York Jets W 31-6

5 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Season Stats

72 tackles (24 solo), 0.5 sack, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 8-2)

Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts W 30-20

5 tackles (3 solo)

2024 Season Stats

41 tackles (30 solo), 4 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 2-7)

Bye

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

2 tackles (1 solo)

LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 3-6)

Week 10 at Los Angeles Rams W 23-15

15 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

38 tackles (26 solo), 2 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-8)

Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers L 17-20

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 touchdown

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-2)

Week 10 at Washington Commanders W 28-27

78 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

456 offensive snaps (74.9%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-2)

Week 10 at Washington Commanders W 28-27

3 tackles

2024 Stats

28 tackles (20 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 5 pass deflections

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 5-4)

Week 10 at Tampa Buccaneers W 23-20

64 offensive snaps (100/%), 8 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

600 offensive snaps (100%), 50 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 4-5)

Bye

2024 Season Stats

2,560 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 68.1% (234-343).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

