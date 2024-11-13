Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 6-4)
Week 10 vs. New York Jets W 31-6
2 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Season Stats
28 tackles (11 solo), 3.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 6-4)
Week 10 vs. New York Jets W 31-6
5 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Season Stats
72 tackles (24 solo), 0.5 sack, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 8-2)
Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts W 30-20
5 tackles (3 solo)
2024 Season Stats
41 tackles (30 solo), 4 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
LB Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 2-7)
Bye
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
2 tackles (1 solo)
LB David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 3-6)
Week 10 at Los Angeles Rams W 23-15
15 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
38 tackles (26 solo), 2 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-8)
Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers L 17-20
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 touchdown
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-2)
Week 10 at Washington Commanders W 28-27
78 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
456 offensive snaps (74.9%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-2)
Week 10 at Washington Commanders W 28-27
3 tackles
2024 Stats
28 tackles (20 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 5 pass deflections
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 5-4)
Week 10 at Tampa Buccaneers W 23-20
64 offensive snaps (100/%), 8 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
600 offensive snaps (100%), 50 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 4-5)
Bye
2024 Season Stats
2,560 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 68.1% (234-343).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)