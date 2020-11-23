Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 11
Christopher Hall
Only six Mountaineers saw action this week. David Long Jr and Kyzir White both were put on the COVID-19 reserve list while, Kevin White, Colton McKivitz, and Daryl Worley all had a bye week.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-3)
vs. Cardinals W 28-21
Back up to Russell Wilson
Will Grier (Panthers 4-7)
vs. Lions W 20-0
Back up to PJ Walker
S Karl Joseph (Browns 7-3)
vs. Eagles W 22-17
3 solo tackles, a fumble recovery
Season Stats
30 tackles, ( 21 solo), and a fumble recovery. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-6)
BYE
Season Stats
58 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams
WR Kevin White (49ers 4-6)
BYE
Season Stats
Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-3)
vs. Packers W 34-31 OT
Season Stats
Glowinski has played every offensive snap.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-4)
vs. Chiefs L 35-31
9 tackles (6 solo)
Season Stats
Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 53 tackles (37 solo), 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.
DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 4-7)
vs. Lions W 20-0
3 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection
Season Stats
39 tackles (31 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-7)
vs. Lions W 20-0
9 snaps on special teams
Season Stats
Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in his first five games including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-7-1)
vs. Washington L 20-9
100% offensive snaps
Season Stats
Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.
Daryl Worley (Bills 7-3)
BYE
Season Stats
He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.
Inactive
David Long Jr (Titans 7-3) - reserve COVID-19 list
Season Stats
11 tackles (6 solo), 1 forced fumble
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 3-7) - reserve COVID-19 list
Season Stats
White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-10) - on the injured reserve list due to an ankle sprain.
Season Stats
1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-6)
Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season
Adam Pankey (Dolphins 6-4)
On practice squad:
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin
David Sills V (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly