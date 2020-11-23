Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 11

Only six Mountaineers saw action this week. David Long Jr and Kyzir White both were put on the COVID-19 reserve list while, Kevin White, Colton McKivitz, and Daryl Worley all had a bye week.

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-3)

vs. Cardinals W 28-21

Back up to Russell Wilson

Will Grier (Panthers 4-7)

vs. Lions W 20-0

Back up to PJ Walker

S Karl Joseph (Browns 7-3)

vs. Eagles W 22-17

3 solo tackles, a fumble recovery

Season Stats

30 tackles, ( 21 solo), and a fumble recovery. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 4-6)

BYE

Season Stats

58 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams

WR Kevin White (49ers 4-6)

BYE

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-3)

vs. Packers W 34-31 OT

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-4)

vs. Chiefs L 35-31

9 tackles (6 solo)

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 53 tackles (37 solo), 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble.

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 4-7)

vs. Lions W 20-0

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection

Season Stats

39 tackles (31 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-7)

vs. Lions W 20-0

9 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in his first five games including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-7-1)

vs. Washington L 20-9

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

Daryl Worley (Bills 7-3)

BYE

Season Stats

He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

Inactive

David Long Jr (Titans 7-3) - reserve COVID-19 list

Season Stats

11 tackles (6 solo), 1 forced fumble

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 3-7) - reserve COVID-19 list

Season Stats

White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-10) - on the injured reserve list due to an ankle sprain.

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 4-6)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season

Adam Pankey (Dolphins 6-4)

On practice squad:

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly