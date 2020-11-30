Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 7-3)

vs. Eagles Monday night 8:15 EST ESPN

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 8-3)

vs. Jacksonville W 27-25

5 tackles (4 solo), a fumble recovery

Season Stats

35 tackles, (25 solo), and a fumble recovery. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 5-6)

vs. Rams W 23-20

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Colton McKivitz made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 7-4)

vs. Titans L 45-26

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 6-5)

vs. Chiefs L 43-6

6 tackles (4 solo), two tackles for a loss, and a sack.

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 59 tackles (41 solo), 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 4-8)

vs. Vikings L 28-27

7 tackles (6 solo),

Season Stats

46 tackles (37 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-8)

vs. Vikings L 28-27

16 snaps on special teams

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in all six games, including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-8-1)

vs. Giants L 19-17

100% offensive stats

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 7-4)

vs. Jets 20-3

4 offensive snaps

Season Stats

Pankey has been back and forth from the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's played 28 offensive snaps on the season.

Inactive

David Long Jr (Titans 8-3) - reserve COVID-19 list

Season Stats

11 tackles (6 solo), 1 forced fumble

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 3-8) - reserve COVID-19 list

Season Stats

White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-11) - on the injured reserve list due to an ankle sprain.

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

Will Grier (Panthers 4-8)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 5-6)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season.

On practice squad:

CB Daryl Worley (Bills 8-3)

Season Stats

He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

WR Kevin White (49ers 5-6)

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

