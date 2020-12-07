Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 8-4)

vs. Giants L 17-12

Back up to Russell Wilson

S Karl Joseph (Browns 9-3)

vs. Titans W 41-35

3 solo tackles and a fumble recovery

Season Stats

38 tackles, (28 solo), and a fumble recovery. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 5-6)

vs. Bills Monday night 8:15

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Colton McKivitz made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 8-4)

vs. Texans W 26-20

100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap.

LB David Long Jr (Titans 8-4)

6 tackles (3 solo)

Season Stats

20 tackles (11 solo), 1 forced fumble, a pass deflection, and a tackle for a loss

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 7-5)

vs. Jets W 31-28

7 tackles (5 solo)

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury. He's registered 66 tackles (46 solo), 4 pass deflections, 2 tackle for a loss on the season, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

DB Rasul Douglas (Panthers 4-8)

BYE

Season Stats

46 tackles (37 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 4-8)

BYE

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad a few weeks ago and has played special teams in all six games, including recording his first NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 2-9-1)

vs. Dolphins L 19-7

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was recently picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals.

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers 11-0)

vs. Football Team Monday night 5:00

Season Stats

Smallwood was called up to the 53-man last week and contributed on two special teams plays.

Inactive

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 8-4)

Season Stats

Pankey has been back and forth from the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's played 28 offensive snaps on the season.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 9-3)

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 3-9) - reserve COVID-19 list

Season Stats

White leads the team with 68 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 0-12) - on the injured reserve list due to an ankle sprain.

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

Will Grier (Panthers 4-8)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 6-6)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve but has yet to practice with the Patriots due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season.

On practice squad:

CB Daryl Worley (Bills 8-3)

Season Stats

He was recently released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Worley has 14 tackles (12 solo), and 1 pass deflection on the year.

WR Kevin White (49ers 5-6)

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Keith Washington (Saints)

IR, out for season:

David Sills V (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly