Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 15
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 7-7)
Week 15 vs. New England Patriots W 30-17
24 defensive snaps, four special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
35 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 7-7)
Week 15 vs. New England Patriots W 30-17
Team-leading 12 tackles (5 solo)
2024 Season Stats
111 tackles (46 solo), 1.5 sack, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 11-3)
Week 15 at Detroit Lions W 48-42
61 defensive snaps
2024 Season Stats
55 tackles (40 solo), 5 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Detroit Lions, 12-2)
Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills L 42-48
3 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL
2024 Season Stats
44 tackles (28 solo), 3 tackles for loss
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-12)
Week 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens L 14-35
19 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
5 tackles (4 solo), 1 touchdown
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-4)
Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles L 13-27
43 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
780 offensive snaps (83.6%)
DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-4)
Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles L 13-27
2 tackles (1 solo)
2024 Stats
44 tackles (29 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, fumble recovery
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 6-8)
Week 15 vs. Los Angeles L 6-12
54 offensive snaps (100/%), 2 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
872 offensive snaps (99.7%), 67 special teams snaps.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 8-6)
Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers L 13-30
15-19 149 yards 1 INT
2024 Season Stats
3,623 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 69.9% (339-485).
DB Daryl Worley (Tennessee Titans, 3-11)
Week 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals L 27-37
5 solo tackles
2024 Season Stats
33 tackles (20 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)
Tony Fields II (Los Angeles Rams) – 2 tackles with the Brown in week 1 before sustaining an ankle injury. He was released by the Browns, then signed with the Rams in week eight.