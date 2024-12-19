Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 15

Mountaineers Now

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 7-7)

Week 15 vs. New England Patriots W 30-17

24 defensive snaps, four special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

35 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 7-7)

Week 15 vs. New England Patriots W 30-17

Team-leading 12 tackles (5 solo)

2024 Season Stats

111 tackles (46 solo), 1.5 sack, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

CB Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 11-3)

Week 15 at Detroit Lions W 48-42

61 defensive snaps

2024 Season Stats

55 tackles (40 solo), 5 tackle for a loss, 5 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

LB David Long Jr. (Detroit Lions, 12-2)

Week 15 vs. Buffalo Bills L 42-48

3 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

2024 Season Stats

44 tackles (28 solo), 3 tackles for loss

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (New York Giants, 2-12)

Week 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens L 14-35

19 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

5 tackles (4 solo), 1 touchdown

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-4)

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles L 13-27

43 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

780 offensive snaps (83.6%)

DB Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-4)

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles L 13-27

2 tackles (1 solo)

2024 Stats

44 tackles (29 solo), .0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 3 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, fumble recovery

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 6-8)

Week 15 vs. Los Angeles L 6-12

54 offensive snaps (100/%), 2 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

872 offensive snaps (99.7%), 67 special teams snaps.

QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 8-6)

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers L 13-30

15-19 149 yards 1 INT

2024 Season Stats

3,623 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 69.9% (339-485).

DB Daryl Worley (Tennessee Titans, 3-11)

Week 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals L 27-37

5 solo tackles

2024 Season Stats

33 tackles (20 solo), 1 interception, 2 pass deflections

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

Tony Fields II (Los Angeles Rams) – 2 tackles with the Brown in week 1 before sustaining an ankle injury. He was released by the Browns, then signed with the Rams in week eight.

