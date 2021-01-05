Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 17

We take a look at the Mountaineers in the final week of the NFL regular season

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 12-4)

vs. 49ers W 26-23

Backup to Russell Wilson

Last Week vs. Rams: Back up to Russell Wilson.

Season Stats

Attempts: 4-5 / Yards: 33

S Karl Joseph (Browns 11-5)

vs. Steelers W 24-22

7 tackles (3 solo)

Last Week vs. Jets 5 tackles (2 solo)

Season Stats

72 tackles, (46 solo), 2 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries. Started the first four games of the season at safety for the Browns until a hamstring injury sidelined Joseph. He has slowly been working back in the rotation.

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 11-5)

vs. Jaguars W 28-14

100% offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Steelers: 100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Glowinski has played every offensive snap and 19% of special team snaps

LB David Long Jr (Titans 11-5)

vs. Texans W 41-38

8 tackles (3 solo)

Last Week vs. Packers: 9 tackles (8 solo), 1 tackle for a loss

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Season Stats

54 tackles (30 solo), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass deflections, and 3 tackles for a loss

DB Rasul Douglas Panthers (5-11)

vs. Saints L 33-7

4 tackles 3 solo

Last Week vs. Football Team: 4 tackles (3 solo), 9 pass deflections

Season Stats

62 tackles (50 solo), 8 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-11)

vs. Saints L 33-17

3 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams

Last Week vs. Football team: 14 special team snaps

Season Stats

Kenny Robinson was called up from the practice squad in October and appeared in nine games, mostly on special teams. He recording his first and only solo NFL tackle in the third game of his career versus the Chiefs.

OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 4-11-1)

vs. Bengals L 38-3

100% offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Texans: 100% offensive snaps

Season Stats

Quinton Spain was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by the Buffalo Bills and took 62 snaps (86.1%) at guard in his first game with the Bengals before taking over the starting role.

WR Tavon Austin (Packers 13-3)

vs. Bears W 35-16

1 reception for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 7 yards, fumble

Last Week vs. Titans: 2 receptions for 5 yards

Season Stats

Austin suffered a knee injury during training camp with the 49ers and was later released. The Green Bay Packers signed Austin on December 1st and made his first appearance of the season against the Lions. He ended the regular season with 5 receptions for 20 yards.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 2-14)

vs. Patriots L 28-14

13 offensive snaps

Last Week vs. Browns: 8 offensive snaps and 17 on special teams

Season Stats

1 reception 5 yards, 1 carry 0 yards

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers 6-10)

vs. Seahawks L 26-23

Played 36 (54.5%) offensive snaps and 5 on special teams

Last Week vs. Cardinals: Played 27 (48.2%) offensive snaps and 5 on special teams

Season Stats

Colton McKivitz made his first NFL start in week 13 versus the Rams and has remained the starter ever since until week 15 when he was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list before returning back to the active list for week 16. He appeared in 14 games on the season and earned a bigger role late in the season.

CB Daryl Worley (Raiders 8-8)

vs. Broncos W 32-31

1 solo tackle and a pass deflection

Last Week: placed on COVID-10/Reserve list

Season Stats

He was released by the Dallas Cowboy before signing to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Then, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Worley and made his Radier debut in week 14. week. He had 22 tackles (17 solo), and 3 pass deflections on the year.

Inactive

OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins 10-6)

Season Stats

Pankey bounced back and forth from the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He's played 28 offensive snaps on the season.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 8-8) ended the season on COVID-19/Reserve List

Season Stats

Kwiatkoski was named team captain to start the season. He missed two games this season due to a pectoral injury and the final two games after testing positive for COVID-19. He's registered 81 tackles (53 solo), 4 pass deflections, 3.5 tackle for a loss, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble on the season.

Will Grier (Panthers 5-11)

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 7-9)

Cajuste spent his rookie season on the PUP list and came into the 2020 season on injured reserve and never made an appearance has due to the same knee injury that kept him out of last season.

On practice squad:

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers 12-4)

Season Stats

Smallwood was called up to the 53-man last in week 11 and contributed on two special teams plays

WR Kevin White (49ers 5-11)

Season Stats

Kevin White has been active three games this season and has been in the game for 9 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Keith Washington (Saints 12-4)

WR Shelton Gibson (Panthers 5-11)

IR, Out for Season:

LB Kyzir White (Chargers 7-9) - White injured his hamstring and with just two weeks left in the season, the team felt that he would not be able to return and will give him a head start on getting back to full strength.

Season Stats

White leads the team with 77 tackles, including 50 solo tackles, 0.5 sack, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections.

David Sills V (Giants 6-10) - Sills was placed on injured reserve with a fractured foot before the start of the season.

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 12-4) - Irvin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in week two versus the Patriots. He finished the season with 5 tackles, including four solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

