Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-1)
Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams W 41-10
Inactive
2024 Season Stats
25 defensive snaps (40.32%), 6 special teams snaps
LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-1)
Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams W 41-10
7 tackles (2 solo)
2024 Season Stats
11 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL
Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 2-0)
Week 2 at Miami Dolphins W 31-10
6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL
2024 Season Stats
8 tackles (5 solo), 1TFL.
Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-1)
Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars W 18-13
Injured reserve
2024 Season Stats
2 tackles
David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-1)
Week 2 vs. Buffalo Bills L 31-10
Team-leading 11 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFLs
2024 Season Stats
Team-leading 19 tackles (16 solo)
Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 0-2)
Week 2 at Washington Commanders L 21-18
1 offensive snap, 13 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
1 offensive snap, 30 special teams snaps
Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 0-2)
Week 2 at Washington Commanders L 21-18
Did not play
2024 Season Stats
N/A
Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-0)
Week 2 at Denver Broncos W 13-6
66 offensive snaps (100%)
2024 Stats
134 offensive snaps (100%)
Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-0)
Week 2 at Denver Broncos W 13-6
1 solo tackle
2024 Stats
5 solo tackles
Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-1)
Week 2 at Minnesota Vikings L 23-17
70 offensive snaps (100/%), 3 special teams snaps
2024 Season Stats
142 offensive snaps (100%), 11 special teams snaps.
Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 2-0)
Week 2 at New England Patriots W 23-20
Passing: 33-44, 327 yards, 1 TD
2024 Season Stats
498 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 73.9% (51-69).
PRACTICE SQUADS
Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)
David Sills V (Denver Broncos)
