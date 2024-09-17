Mountaineers Now

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Christopher Hall

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) on a video call after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) on a video call after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals, 1-1)

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams W 41-10

Inactive

2024 Season Stats

25 defensive snaps (40.32%), 6 special teams snaps

LB Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals, 1-1)

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams W 41-10

7 tackles (2 solo)

2024 Season Stats

11 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

Rasul Douglas (Buffalo Bills, 2-0)

Week 2 at Miami Dolphins W 31-10

6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL

2024 Season Stats

8 tackles (5 solo), 1TFL.

Tony Fields II (Cleveland Browns, 1-1)

Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars W 18-13

Injured reserve

2024 Season Stats

2 tackles

David Long Jr. (Miami Dolphis, 1-1)

Week 2 vs. Buffalo Bills L 31-10

Team-leading 11 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFLs

2024 Season Stats

Team-leading 19 tackles (16 solo)

Bryce Ford Wheaton (New York Giants, 0-2)

Week 2 at Washington Commanders L 21-18

1 offensive snap, 13 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

1 offensive snap, 30 special teams snaps

Yodny Cajuste (New York Giants, 0-2)

Week 2 at Washington Commanders L 21-18

Did not play

2024 Season Stats

N/A

Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-0)

Week 2 at Denver Broncos W 13-6

66 offensive snaps (100%)

2024 Stats

134 offensive snaps (100%)

Beanie Bishop (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-0)

Week 2 at Denver Broncos W 13-6

1 solo tackle

2024 Stats

5 solo tackles

Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers, 1-1)

Week 2 at Minnesota Vikings L 23-17

70 offensive snaps (100/%), 3 special teams snaps

2024 Season Stats

142 offensive snaps (100%), 11 special teams snaps.

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 2-0)

Week 2 at New England Patriots W 23-20

Passing: 33-44, 327 yards, 1 TD

2024 Season Stats

498 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 73.9% (51-69).

PRACTICE SQUADS

Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Grier (Philadelphia Eagles)

David Sills V (Denver Broncos)

