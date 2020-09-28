Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3
Christopher Hall
Eleven Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.
CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)
vs Chargers
6 tackles (2 solo)
QB Will Grier (Panthers)
vs Chargers
Back up to Teddy Bridgewater
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)
vs Cowboys
Back up to Russell Wilson
LB Kyzir White (Chargers)
vs Panthers
11 tackles (8 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss
S Karl Joseph (Browns)
vs Washington
6 tackles (4 solo), INT
CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)
vs Seahawks
4 tackles (3 solo)
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
vs Giants
9 snaps on special teams
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)
vs Jets
Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps
LB David Long (Titans)
vs Vikings
18 snaps on special teams, 0 tackles
OG Quinton Spain (Bills)
vs Rams
5 snaps on special teams
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)
vs Colts
6 snaps on special teams
OUT
Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders) - Pectoral
Inactive
Will Grier (Panthers)
Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
On practice squad:
Kevin White (49ers)
Kenny Robinson (Panthers)
Keith Washington (Saints)
Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)
Shelton Gibson (Washington)
Three Week IR
Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)
IR, out for season:
Tavon Austin (49ers)
David Sills (Giants)
Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly