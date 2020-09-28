SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Christopher Hall

Eleven Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

vs Chargers

6 tackles (2 solo)

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

vs Chargers 

Back up to Teddy Bridgewater

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

vs Cowboys

Back up to Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) tackles Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs Panthers

11 tackles (8 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss

S Karl Joseph (Browns)

vs Washington

6 tackles (4 solo), INT

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

vs Seahawks

4 tackles (3 solo)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

vs Giants

9 snaps on special teams

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

vs Jets

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

LB David Long (Titans)

vs Vikings

18 snaps on special teams, 0 tackles

OG Quinton Spain (Bills)

vs Rams

5 snaps on special teams

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

vs Colts

6 snaps on special teams

OUT

Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders) - Pectoral

Inactive

Will Grier (Panthers)

Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Shelton Gibson (Washington)

Three Week IR

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Now Has a Solid One-Two Punch at RB in 2021 Class

Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. bring a lot to the table for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: 2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Stub Their Toe at Oklahoma State

West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 conference opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: 2021 RB Closing in on Decision

Can the Mountaineers add a 2nd running back to the 2021 class?

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Not Time to Panic for WVU

The Mountaineers looked far from impressive in their Big 12 opener

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Mistakes Costly in Stillwater

Missed opportunities and mistakes upend West Virginia in Big 12 Conference opener against No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: The Walk Thru WVU Postgame Show

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon breakdown the Mountaineers' Big 12 opening loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven's West Virginia Gameday Guide: Oklahoma State

Getting you set for West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 3 - Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon get you set for today's Mountaineer game

Schuyler Callihan

PREVIEW: No. 15 Oklahoma State

West Virginia heads to Stillwater, OK to open Big 12 Conference play against No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall