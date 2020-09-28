Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Eleven Mountaineers were active for week three of the NFL regular season.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

vs Chargers

6 tackles (2 solo)

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

vs Chargers

Back up to Teddy Bridgewater

QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

vs Cowboys

Back up to Russell Wilson

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kyzir White (Chargers)

vs Panthers

11 tackles (8 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss

S Karl Joseph (Browns)

vs Washington

6 tackles (4 solo), INT

CB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

vs Seahawks

4 tackles (3 solo)

OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

vs Giants

9 snaps on special teams

OG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

vs Jets

Started at guard, played 100% of offensive snaps

LB David Long (Titans)

vs Vikings

18 snaps on special teams, 0 tackles

OG Quinton Spain (Bills)

vs Rams

5 snaps on special teams

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

vs Colts

6 snaps on special teams

OUT

Nick Kwiatkowski (Raiders) - Pectoral

Inactive

Will Grier (Panthers)

Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

On practice squad:

Kevin White (49ers)

Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Keith Washington (Saints)

Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Shelton Gibson (Washington)

Three Week IR

Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

IR, out for season:

Tavon Austin (49ers)

David Sills (Giants)

Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly